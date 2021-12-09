Cerity Partners LLC Sells 12,630 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,352. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

