Cerity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Argus upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Shares of ACN traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $371.16. 2,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $374.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

