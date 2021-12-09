Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $19,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles acquired 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $585,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 152,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,586. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

