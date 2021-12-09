CertiK Trading 32.2% Lower Over Last Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $93.81 million and $17.83 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00057018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.34 or 0.08591129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00078777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.54 or 0.99611495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002824 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,655,186 coins and its circulating supply is 59,995,456 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

