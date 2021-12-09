CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CEU remained flat at $C$1.91 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$486.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,010,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,984.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.