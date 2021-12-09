CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.24.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.
CEU remained flat at $C$1.91 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$486.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55.
In related news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,010,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,984.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
