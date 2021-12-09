CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. CEVA posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in CEVA by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

