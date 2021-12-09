CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,862 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for approximately 0.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after purchasing an additional 266,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO opened at $282.01 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.00 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.18 and a 200-day moving average of $342.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $4,455,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

