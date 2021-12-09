CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,229 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

