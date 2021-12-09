CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $266.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.11. The firm has a market cap of $260.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

