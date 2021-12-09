CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $517,000 in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 7.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

CONE stock opened at $89.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

