CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 26 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $470.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $457.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

