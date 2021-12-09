CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes $780,000 Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after acquiring an additional 181,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 315,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 169,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 160.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

