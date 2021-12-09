CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $97.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.31.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CGI has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CGI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.