Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.81.

CHNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHNG opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.