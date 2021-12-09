CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES) dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 17,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 75,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

The stock has a market cap of C$54.61 million and a P/E ratio of -26.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83.

About CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

