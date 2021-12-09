Charles H. R. Bracken Sells 18,265 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.15. 891,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $30.58.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.76.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
