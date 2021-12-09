Charles H. R. Bracken Sells 18,265 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.15. 891,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Liberty Global by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Liberty Global by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.