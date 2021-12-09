Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $803.21.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock opened at $642.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $695.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $724.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.