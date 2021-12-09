Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) & Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Head to Head Survey

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Hall Group and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A Kite Realty Group Trust 3.80% 0.87% 0.39%

This table compares Charter Hall Group and Kite Realty Group Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kite Realty Group Trust $266.64 million 17.93 -$16.22 million $0.13 167.94

Charter Hall Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Charter Hall Group and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 0 6 1 3.14

Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Charter Hall Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

