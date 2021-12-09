Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLDT. Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,169. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $629.59 million, a PE ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.94. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.