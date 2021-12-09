Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,196,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,202,000 after acquiring an additional 150,429 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,677,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,854,000 after purchasing an additional 85,544 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after purchasing an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.21. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

