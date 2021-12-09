Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Down 2%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $28.84. 99,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,499,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

