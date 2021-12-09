Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $25.18 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,319 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.8% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,699 shares of company stock worth $190,274,257. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

MSFT stock opened at $334.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $209.11 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

