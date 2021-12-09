Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

NYSE:CPK traded down $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $134.84. 53,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,235. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.87. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $140.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

