Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $151.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

NYSE:CPK opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.87.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

