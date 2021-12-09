Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

CVX stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.87. The company had a trading volume of 27,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,528,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average of $105.51. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,801 shares of company stock valued at $43,659,937 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

