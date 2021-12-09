Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,117,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 216,445 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $620,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 60,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $118.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $228.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average is $105.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,801 shares of company stock valued at $43,659,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

