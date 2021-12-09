Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP R. Hewitt Pate Sells 19,500 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R. Hewitt Pate also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chevron alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $118.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.51. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.