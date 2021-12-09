Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.13

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.13 and last traded at $118.10, with a volume of 111575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

Get Chevron alerts:

The company has a market cap of $228.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,801 shares of company stock worth $43,659,937. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 91,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 21,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 102,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 15,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.