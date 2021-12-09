Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $770.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $748.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $721.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $537.12 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

