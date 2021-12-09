Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Incyte by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,297,000 after purchasing an additional 242,831 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

