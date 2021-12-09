Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.69 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,107,000 after buying an additional 147,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after buying an additional 4,575,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,198,000 after buying an additional 345,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,490,000 after buying an additional 104,364 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,589,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.33 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

