Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $11.57 Million in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,571,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bio-Techne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,143 shares of company stock worth $14,723,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

TECH stock opened at $481.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $297.90 and a one year high of $543.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $492.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

