Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,551 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,278,000 after acquiring an additional 166,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,882,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $107.26 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average of $99.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

