Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,959 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM opened at $112.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,089 shares of company stock worth $1,406,567. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.