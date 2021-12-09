Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHWY. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $60.10 on Monday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3,005.00 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

