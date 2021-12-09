Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.75 million.
Shares of NYSE CHS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 59,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 221,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
