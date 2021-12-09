Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.75 million.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 59,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 221,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.