Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading 13.4% Higher

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s stock price traded up 13.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.52. 72,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,497,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

