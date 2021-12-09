Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading 13.4% Higher

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s stock price traded up 13.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.52. 72,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,497,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
