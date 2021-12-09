ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) by 90.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COFS opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.87. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

