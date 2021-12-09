Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Sells $3,132,859.74 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 32,974 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $3,132,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $95.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.92. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $96.26. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

