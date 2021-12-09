Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 57,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,254,094 shares.The stock last traded at $70.92 and had previously closed at $62.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.41.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $348,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

