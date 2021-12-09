Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 57,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,254,094 shares.The stock last traded at $70.92 and had previously closed at $62.20.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.
The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.41.
In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $348,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Company Profile (NYSE:CIEN)
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
