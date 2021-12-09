Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $74.31

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.31 and last traded at $74.51, with a volume of 770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,091,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cimpress by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,974,000 after purchasing an additional 234,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

