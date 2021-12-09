Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Cinemark posted earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cinemark.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,529.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 159,060 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 57.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 62,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.43.
Cinemark Company Profile
Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.
