CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CINT. Citigroup began coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.14.

CI&T stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. CI&T has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

