CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.14.

Get CI&T alerts:

Shares of CINT opened at $13.29 on Monday. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.