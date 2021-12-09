Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 3,066 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Universal Logistics worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $486.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

