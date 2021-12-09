Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.38 Million in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,567,000 after buying an additional 2,852,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,784,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,490,000.

IXG opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $62.50 and a 52 week high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

