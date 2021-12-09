Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group stock opened at $215.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $782.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.13. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.36.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $11.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 21.87%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

