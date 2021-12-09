Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,584,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 54.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $29.82 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.40.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $32,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $111,948. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

