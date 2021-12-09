Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) – Research analysts at Dawson James issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CTXR. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $270.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

