Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Upgraded to “Hold” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:CLZNF opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. Clariant has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.